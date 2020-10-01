A.All of a sudden, even the professional soccer player made a mistake that actually never makes mistakes. When Dortmund surrounded him, Manuel Neuer, the Bayern goalkeeper, wanted to shoot the ball out of his penalty area. The plan was probably: high and far. The result: flat and short. Marco Reus stopped the ball. He stormed on goal, free shot, but then waited, looked around briefly, waited, dribbled out a defender. Then he shot. And because the angle was a bit acute and the shot was a bit slow, Neuer did what he often does: make up for his mistake.

If a German team wants to win against the champions from Munich, they usually have to rely on these mistakes. This also applies to Borussia Dortmund. Bayern did a lot in the DFL Supercup. In the end they won anyway. In the 82nd minute, Joshua Kimmich scored the decisive goal with great skill, although he was on the ground. Final result: 3-2. Before that, Corentin Tolisso (18th minute) and Thomas Müller (32nd) for Munich and Julian Brandt (39th) and Erling Haaland (55th) for Dortmund. “Joshua is a great player. How he chips it into the goal when he falls … “, it wasn’t just colleague Neuer who was amazed after the turbulent game over Kimmich. Coach Hansi Flick also praised: “He has enormous qualities. He is on a really good way. “

An important question

On Wednesday evening, the two major German football clubs met for the first time this season to exchange blows. The occasion, the so-called Supercup, may have been insignificant, the question associated with it, but not: How close can Dortmund get to Bayern in the next few months?

In this game they kept up because they often took advantage of their mistakes. In the 39th minute, Munich right-back Benjamin Pavard played an inaccurate pass. The Dortmund striker immediately passed the ball from the left to the right attacking side, where Julian Brandt shot it with force into the goal. In the 55th minute Robert Lewandowski lost the ball in midfield. Thomas Delaney acted quickly and played him to Erling Haaland, who turned him into one-on-one with Neuer. Even before the two gates, Reus had run towards Neuer. Then it was Haaland and Passlack. They all forgave.



Long-fought duel: BVB for Mats Hummels (left) and FC Bayern for Robert Lewandowski in the Supercup final

:



Image: AFP





The last cards in this duel are not yet revealed anyway. In Munich they are still looking for new players – ideally a right-back, a midfielder and a winger – who can relieve their team in a season with just a few breaks. But nobody was there on Wednesday evening, which is why trainer Flick sent those who are often to be found there – but also Javi Martinez, the Supercup specialist.

What has to do with the fact that Leon Goretzka was absent due to back problems, probably only for this game, unlike Leroy Sané, who is out with a capsule injury in his knee at least until the end of the international break. Lucien Favre, the Dortmund coach, changed more than that. Because he had to (goalkeeper Roman Bürki and striker Jadon Sancho signed off because of respiratory problems), but also because, unlike Flick, he probably wanted to.



Lucky scorer: Munich’s Thomas Müller (left) cheers.

:



Image: AFP





That evening it was not only striking who was missing from the official score sheet, but who was on it. Bibiana Steinhaus was assigned as referee, for the first time ever for the Supercup. She became the first woman to lead games in the men’s Bundesliga in 2017. In the future it won’t do it anymore. She quits as a referee even though she is only 41 years old. Before the Supercup, she announced why she wanted to explain “in more detail again in due course”. “For tonight, I wish that the focus is solely on the game.”

The game then had what many games in Munich have: goals for Bayern in the first half. The first started in a corner of Dortmund. Coman played Borussia Meunier in his own penalty area. The ball came to Tolisso via Müller and Lewandowski. BVB goalkeeper Hitz fended off his first attempt in such a way that the ball hit the crossbar. Tolisso only had to push his second attempt over the goal line. The second gate was again on Coman’s side. It was Davies, the left-back, who crossed into the middle, where Thomas Müller won the header duel against the 1.70 meter tall Felix Passlack.

The decisive, but also most impressive, goal came eight minutes before the end of the game. Kimmich himself initiated it with a conquest of the ball. Then he shot, after a cross pass from Lewandowski, the Dortmund keeper Hitz. The ball bounced back to him, Kimmich fell – and still extended his left leg, with which he lifted the ball into the goal. “In the end we have the trophy, it feels good. We fought for the pot, ”said the goalscorer Kimmich later. And Flick summed up: “It wasn’t that easy, especially in the second half. We made life difficult for ourselves. What counts for me is that we won the game. “