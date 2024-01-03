He stabs his ex-wife in front of their children and while she is holding her young son: 38-year-old from Pozzuoli arrested

A truly heartbreaking episode occurred in the hamlet of Varcaturo, on the first day of the year. A 38 years old he stabbed his ex-wife in front of the eyes of his three children and while the newborn was in his mother's arms. The officers arrested him.

Luckily the woman did not turn out to be in danger of lifebut he will still need time and care to recover and return home to his parents children.

According to information released by some local media, the events occurred late in the morning ofJanuary 1st, on New Year's Day. Precisely in the family house located in Varcaturoa hamlet of Giugliano, in the province of Naples.

The first to alert the police is the new one company of the girl. He went to the local Carabinieri barracks in a state of great agitation.

The officers did everything they could to calm him down. In the end, when the situation was already under control they discovered that his girlfriend had it called and had told him that her partner tried to end her life and he would tell her that later he would return to finish the job.

The Carabinieri soon intervened in the house and heard the heartbreaking screams of the people, but also the cry some children.

The 38-year-old's arrest after he tried to end his ex's life

The door was locked from the inside. For this reason the agents had to work for a long time to succeed open it. Once inside they made some heartbreaking discoveries.

There were several on the ground blood traces. The 5- and 9-year-olds were on the floor a cry and the woman standing still, holding her 7-month-old son in her arms. Her ex-husband stood in front of her, holding the still the weapon used to hit her.

The children are fine and now they are trust to the woman's relatives, waiting for her to leave the hospital. Fortunately, her life is not in danger now and she will soon be able to return home. The officers arrested the ex-husband for the crime of family abuse and aggravated personal injury.