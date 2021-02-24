NAfter a tedious game of patience, Toni Kroos has a good chance of making it to the quarter-finals of the Champions League with Real Madrid. At Atalanta Bergamo, Los Blancos prevailed 1-0 (0-0) in the first leg of the round of 16 after a long majority. Against the passionate defending Italians, Madrid found the decisive gaps late: Ferland Mendy (86th) scored shortly before the end, Real now have the trump cards in hand before the second leg on March 16 in Spain.

After just 17 minutes, the German referee Tobias Stieler had shown Bergamos Remo Freuler the red card – a controversial decision. From the point of view of the referee, the defender had prevented a clear scoring opportunity, the loud protests of the hosts did not change Stieler. Video assistant Bastian Dankert did not intervene.

In the majority, Madrid, which had failed in the last sixteen in the last two years, had significantly more possession and looked for gaps in Bergamo’s defense – initially in vain. Atalanta also forced ten ball losses and then played purposefully in the top. National player Robin Gosens repeatedly launched attacks on his left side.

Kroos played his 308th competitive game for Madrid on Wednesday evening, drawing level with Ulli Stielike, who wore the royal jersey from 1977 to 1985. Already on Monday in the league game against Real Sociedad San Sebastian Kroos can rise to the German record player at Real.

As usual, the 2014 world champion convinced as a reliable ball distributor. Still, Madrid struggled to create scoring opportunities. This was probably due to the major personal problems: Sergio Ramos, Dani Carvajal, Eden Hazard and Karim Benzema, among others, were injured.

The first big possibility came about by chance. A deflected shot by the Croatian World Cup second Luka Modric (48th) rolled just past. Shortly thereafter, Junior Vinicius (53rd) shot the ball over the bar from a few meters.

However, anyone who expected a kind of power play from Real was disappointed. It remained with this short pressure phase, the team of coach Zinedine Zidane continued to run out of pace and ideas to bring Bergamo into trouble. Instead, Atalanta managed to break free from the grip. Only Mendy’s long-range shot broke the spell for Madrid.