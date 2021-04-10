B.orussia Dortmund has preserved its mini-chance at the Champions League thanks to youngster Ansgar Knauff. Four months after the 1: 5 dismantling in the first leg, BVB took revenge at VfB Stuttgart with an energy effort and prevailed 3: 2 (0: 1) against the strong promoted team on Saturday evening. Substitute Knauff ensured the hard-fought victory for Dortmund in the 80th minute, who are still seven points separate from Eintracht Frankfurt and fourth place.

Previously, Marco Reus (52nd) scored again for BVB after 1130 minutes of play in the Bundesliga without a goal, Jude Bellingham scored the next goal (47th). The two goals by Sasa Kalajdzic (17th) and Daniel Didavi (78th) were not enough for Stuttgart to come up with another surprise against Westphalia.

Four days before the second leg in the premier class quarter-finals against Manchester City on Wednesday (9 p.m.), BVB struggled, had more possession, kept running – but only rewarded itself in a turbulent second half thanks to more determination and penetration. After the break, the Westphalians had to do without Mats Hummels, who was replaced because of stomach cramps.

It was not the 32-year-old that caused BVB to fall behind after a good quarter of an hour. Dortmund dominated large parts of the game, but made too many mistakes in the first round. Actually, the guests had everything under control in the initial phase, but then they failed in the build-up of the game, which VfB used to a quick counterattack.

Borna Sosa crossed the ball high into the box, where the lurking Kalajdzic Marwin Hitz headed over the ball. For Sosa it was already the ninth assists this season, five of the last six he gave Kalajdzic – and the two-meter-man converted all of them with his head. Even afterwards, the aggressive hosts were usually dangerous when BVB made mistakes.

Borussia ran after a deficit again early on, but did not let that deter them. If there was one thing that coach Edin Terzic’s team couldn’t blame in Stuttgart, it was a lack of commitment. But there was a lack of determination and penetration, and BVB did not take advantage of the few chances to shoot. Erling Haaland was also hardly noticed at first.



The first well-wisher: Erling Haaland (left) at Ansgar Knauff

:



Image: dpa





So this time the goals had to be made by others. Immediately after the break, BVB launched their best attack so far, which Bellingham completed with a powerful low shot from 15 meters to equalize. Five minutes later, Reus turned the game around. Again the guests acted surprisingly single-minded compared to the first round, Haaland cleverly let a pass from Reyna in the penalty area through the legs, where Reus lurked and flicked the ball into the corner to make it 2-1.

The game was picking up speed now. First Tanguy Coulibaly (66th) missed the huge chance to equalize, a good ten minutes later Didavi closed a strong counterattack to equalize. But then Knauff struck back. On presentation of Haaland, the 19-year-old, who left all his opponents, made for the final score. Haaland took the shooter in his arms, and together they fell to their knees.