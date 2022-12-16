The fish market in Umm Al Quwain witnessed a noticeable decrease in the display of the most consumed fish on the selling shelves by nearly 50%, as a result of the late winter season, and the lack of migration of fish from cold regions to the emirate’s warm coasts.

The head of the Umm Al Quwain Fishermen’s Association, Jassim Hamid Al-Sharr, told Emirates Today that migratory fish come from cold waters at the beginning of each winter, in search of warm waters near the coasts of the country, including the coasts of the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain, which led to The price of the most consumed fish, such as sherry, safi, grouper, khapat, kingfish and cinnamon, increased from 40% to 50%.

He explained that “the late winter and the decrease in the amount of fish caused the fishermen to refrain from going to the sea, in order to avoid financial losses resulting from the consumption of oil and fishing tools.”

He pointed out that the imported fish in the sales stalls was an alternative to consumers for the local fish, as the net, grouper, seabass and supreme are offered at prices that are 20% higher than the local prices, as the net is sold at a value of 180 dirhams, while the poetic is sold at a value of 80 dirhams, and the cinnamon at a value of 20 dirhams, as It is most widely available in the Umm Al Quwain fish market.

He explained that the market is expected to witness the availability of large quantities of various fish with the onset of the winter season, rains and winds, as fishermen take the initiative before the rainy season to go down to the sea and land the gargoyles, to be raised again after the weather stabilizes, and the fish are offered for sale at auction and sales stalls.