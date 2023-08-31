Late summer | It looks like autumn outside, but the temperatures are like summer – the meteorologist explains what causes the phenomenon

The warm and moist air mass that arrived from the south causes the temperature to remain high despite the rain and clouds.

Outside there are plenty of clouds and the rain seems to be falling briskly. The temperature still drops by 20 degrees.

What is the reason that the temperatures remain quite summery, even though looking out the window you would think it would be cool outside?

“A warm but at the same time very humid air mass has arrived from the south. It causes rain, but still keeps the temperatures quite comfortable. However, the humidity makes it feel like it’s grinding outside”, meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute Tuukka Keränen tells.

According to Keränen, it is a general phenomenon.

“However, the air mass is exceptionally warmer. As a result, average temperatures are also 2–3 degrees higher than average. Even in northern Finland it is quite warm for the time of year.”