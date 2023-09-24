After a number of changeable days with showers, late summer weather is approaching. The sun will show itself regularly in the coming days, and the temperature will also rise. It will be around 19 to 21 degrees on Sunday, and at the beginning of the week it can locally rise to 24 in the south. That is 5 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year.

“It is actually a special weather situation that we are dealing with,” says meteorologist Roosmarijn Knol of Weerplaza. “It is quite warm for this time of year. And we will also have to deal with a southerly wind in the coming days. .”

"That is now a tropical storm, and it is weakening further and further into a normal low-pressure area," Knol explains. "But it does ensure that very warm and moist air enters our country from the Atlantic Ocean, from the south. being pushed in that direction."

Late summer weather

And that produces warm weather. Normally around this time of year the average temperature is 17.5 to 19 degrees. But on Sunday the mercury will rise to around 20 degrees, and in the south of the country it could be 24 degrees locally in the coming days, 5 degrees warmer than average. “Many people will experience that as late summer, especially if it is sunny and dry without too much wind.”

The sun shows itself regularly on Sunday. Monday, however, will start relatively cloudy. “An old band of clouds then passes over the land,” says Knol. It remains dry in most places in the country. “It may very well be that a drop of rain may fall in the west of the country on Monday morning, but it may also not even reach the ground.”

It will clear up on Monday afternoon, and the sun will appear again during the day. Tuesday and Wednesday are also generally quite sunny, although it will not be a completely clear blue sky. "Then you really get that late summer feeling." The temperature is around 20 to 23 degrees, and will rise further on Tuesday to 20 degrees in the north to 24 degrees in the southeast.

After rain, sunshine again

Some showers are expected on Thursday, and more rain may fall, especially on Friday. But, Knol warns: “That is still a big deal in the long term, and the timing may also shift somewhat. If those showers on Thursday come a little earlier or later, this will also have an impact on Friday’s weather. That is still a bit difficult to say at this time.” According to current expectations, the maximum temperature on Thursday is between 18 and 22 degrees.

Although the forecast for after Friday is still uncertain, it 'looks like a high pressure area is returning next weekend'. "That produces relatively stable weather. So it could well be that we will get a hint of Indian summer again next weekend." However, there is no guarantee of dry weather, Knol explains. "In autumn and winter you run the risk that more clouds will form under that high-pressure area, because it gets colder and the air is a bit more humid."