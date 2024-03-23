In the vast universe of horror films, a new gem emerges that promises to make viewers' skin crawl: 'Late Night with the Devil'. This film, set in the 1970s, tells the story of Jack Delroy, a charismatic television presenter who decides to carry out a daring experiment live, without thinking about the consequences it would trigger on the program.

With an atmosphere full of mystery and tension, 'Late Night with the Devil' delves into the dark recesses of human ambition and the power of the media. The film explores the consequences of playing with unknown forces and the price of fame at any cost. As the plot unfolds, viewers find themselves trapped in a spiral of terror and suspensewondering how far a man can go in his search for an audience.

Watch the trailer for 'Late Night with the Devil' HERE

What is the plot of 'Late Night with the Devil'?

The plot of 'Late Night with the Devil' centers on Jack Delroy, masterfully played by Justin Long. Delroy, famous for his late-night show, decides to put on a Halloween special that becomes a terrifying experience for both him and his audience.. The film explores themes such as ambition, the power of the media and the consequences of playing with unknown forces. With an atmosphere full of tension and mystery, 'Late Night with the Devil' promises to be an unforgettable experience for lovers of the genre.

When was 'Late Night with the Devil' released?

'Late Night with the Devil' made its debut in US theaters on March 22, 2024. For those who prefer to enjoy their horror movies from the comfort of their home, the production will be available on the streaming platform Shudder.

Where to Watch 'Late Night with the Devil' ONLINE?

For horror enthusiasts who wish to see 'Late Night with the Devil' online, The film will be available on the Shudder platform starting April 19, 2024. Shudder is known for being the home of a wide selection of horror, suspense and supernatural films, making it the perfect place to host this new gem of horror cinema.

'Late Night with the Devil' received a score of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. Photo: IMDB

What do critics say about 'Late Night with the Devil'?

Critics have enthusiastically welcomed 'Late Night with the Devil', especially praising his ability to keep the audience in suspense. With a perfect rating of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes and the support of horror master Stephen King, the film is positioned as one of the most promising proposals of the year. Critics have highlighted Justin Long's performance, Colin Minihan's direction, and the film's ability to combine classic horror elements with a fresh, modern approach.

Cast of 'Late Night with the Devil'

David Dastmalchian as Jack Delroy

Laura Gordon as Dr. June Ross-Mitchell, a parapsychologist and author

Ian Bliss as Carmichael the Conjurer, a former magician turned skeptic

Fayssal Bazzi as Christou, a psychic

Ingrid Torelli as Lilly

Rhys Auteri as Gus McConnell

Georgina Haig as Madeleine Delroy

Josh Quong Tart as Leo