Late-night screen time increases sleep problems – many people constantly sleep too little

According to international studies, night sleep during the Corona era has been longer than before, but of poorer quality.

Multi Finns constantly take too short a night’s sleep. It is very likely that Finns’ night sleep has become even shorter in recent years, estimates the research professor of the Institute of Health and Welfare (THL) Timo Partonen.

According to Partonen, Finns spend more time in front of smart devices, computers and televisions than before, which increases sleep problems, especially late at night.

There has also been a significant change in the daily rhythm of Finns: many now go to bed later than ever.

“Community services are more evening-oriented than before – whether it’s hobbies, shops or entertainment. The time spent in services refreshes and thus delays bedtime. Many people’s sleep is too short because of this”, even though flexible working hours have also become more common.

According to Partonen, every person has their own internal clock, which creates time windows that make it easier to fall asleep and wake up. Some people are morning and some are night owls, but for the vast majority of people, the most optimal time would be to schedule falling asleep in the evenings between nine and one. If you don’t go to bed until after one o’clock, sleep doesn’t get to fulfill its own pattern, and the quality of your sleep deteriorates.

“Suitably timed bedtime enables a sufficiently long night’s sleep. In addition, it is also important to be able to sleep undisturbed, which of course does not always happen,” says Partonen.

The probability of an even shorter night’s sleep is also increased by the fact that more and more Finns work irregular working hours or shift work, which exposes them to sleep disorders. Overtime has also increased.

According to THL’s latest 2017 FinTerveys survey, every fourth woman and every fifth man felt that at that time, they slept too short a night’s sleep. The proportion of Finnish adults who sleep too little had increased compared to a previous similar study.

According to international sleep studies conducted during the Corona period, night sleep has been longer on average than before in recent years, but at the same time also of poorer quality, says Partonen.

Only a few can manage with less than six hours of sleep

According to Partonen, there are many individual differences in adults’ need for sleep. However, 95 percent of people need 6 to 9 hours of sleep a night. Only 2.5 percent of adults are naturally short sleepers and need less than six hours of sleep a night, and 2.5 percent of adults need more than nine hours of sleep.

You cannot change your individual need for sleep.

“On the other hand, many diseases can affect the need for sleep. For example, depression, diabetes, sleep apnea, hypothyroidism and inflammatory diseases can increase the need for sleep,” says Partonen.

Specialist researcher at the Institute of Occupational Health Heli Järnefeltin according to adults, middle-aged people get the shortest night’s sleep, which is explained by the so-called peak years: the load can come from work, children, and aging parents as well. Those approaching retirement age also have a lot of shortened night’s sleep.

Young adults, on the other hand, have longer sleeps on average.

“The background is that the nervous mechanisms that maintain sleep work better for them. Younger people also have fewer chronic diseases. The quantity and quality of sleep often decrease with age. In older age, many types of illnesses also increase, which is easily seen even in sleep,” Järnefelt describes.

Even one night will cause problems

When a person sleeps too little, there is a lack of sleep and the need to sleep more until the sleep debt is paid off with extra long nights of sleep. Sleeps that are too short cause harm after just one night, says Timo Partonen.

“The result is fatigue, decreased ability to concentrate, waning of attention, narrowing of attention span, slowing down of reactions, irritability and an increased feeling of hunger. These disadvantages expose you to mistakes, disputes and accidents. Quick consequences are also increased blood pressure and a weakening of sugar tolerance, which puts a strain on the heart.”

If too short a night’s sleep continues for several weeks, disturbances in sugar metabolism may result. If sleep deprivation continues for months or years, it increases the risk of type 2 diabetes, coronary artery disease and depression, among other things.

Heli Järnefelt reminds us that for more serious risks, in addition to sleep deprivation, other predisposing factors are often needed.

“For example, many things affect the development of hypertension. If, in addition to bad sleep, there is also, for example, overweight and immobility”, the risks are more likely to materialize.

According to Järnefelt, there are many differences between people in how well they tolerate sleep deprivation. Others suffer from symptoms right away, while others may even have a hard time recognizing the symptoms caused by sleep deprivation. For example, those who work in shifts may get used to constant fatigue.