Although Anil Ambani is in discussion for some reason or the other, but late on Monday, he started trending on Twitter (anil ambani trending on twitter). A lot of people are taking the name of Anil Ambani, but the question is why? Actually, all this is happening because of Sucheta Dalal. Yes, the same Sucheta Dalal who exposed the Harshad Mehta scam. He has written a question on his Twitter handle, who can guess who is India’s largest corporate defaulter? And no action has been taken by the government against him.

Sucheta Dalal has made several tweets one after the other and tried to give some hint, but did not name. Just on this, people have come to guess all the names on Anil Ambani and now so many people have guessed that he has started trending on Twitter.

On Sucheta Dalal’s tweet, many people are saying their thing and some people are also replying themselves on Sucheta Dalal Twitter. Meanwhile, there are many people who are sharing funny stories and memes about Anil Ambani. Because of all this, Anil Ambani’s discussion has become so much that he has started trending on Twitter.