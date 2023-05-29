At last Justice arrived for a group of 12 people what was it convicted of witchcraft and “familiarity with the devil” in the years of 1647 and 1663just this 2023 the 12 were acquitted of charges in the United States.

They were legislators from the US state of Connecticutbacked by the senators of the New England Region, who approved, with 33 votes in favor and one against, acquitting the 12 people.

This information was released by the CT Witch Trial Exoneration Project, the group that led the campaign to clear the names of people convicted of acts of witchcraft.

According to the information collected by Fox, there were nine women and two men who were hanged in the aforementioned years, as well as another female who had already been pardoned.

The CT Witch Trial Exoneration Project association celebrated the legislators’ decision and thanked the descendants, defenders, and historians who made the acquittal possible.

They also detailed that they hope this resolution will serve to “raise awareness about the deadly witch hunts that still occur in many parts of the world due to fear, misogyny and superstition.”

According to the AP, Republican Sen. John Kissel called the decision “a step to acknowledge our history and move together, Democrats, Republicans, men and women toward a better future.”

(With information from RT News)