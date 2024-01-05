



“The alternative measures to the citizen's income created by the Meloni government are seriously late in their application, thus creating serious inconvenience for at least one million families of vulnerable individuals. Yesterday, with an official press release, the INPS announced that in all likelihood the inclusion allowance (Adi) for one million families of vulnerable individuals will be paid with a delay of one month, thus also paying the previous installment in February. We are talking about families over 60, women with dependent minors, disabled people and people dependent on social services, that is, families who cannot afford to stay an entire month without any form of support. On the other hand, it was clear that an inconvenience of this kind would be created, given that only on 18 December did the INPS offices open their doors to receive ADI applications. Added to this is that INPS is not paying a good part of the SFL (Support for training and work) allowances of 350 euros to unemployed people who have been attending training courses since September.

All this is particularly serious if we consider the suddenness with which the citizen's income was abolished and the modesty of the alternative measures that were envisaged to replace it. This means that the poorest part of the Italian population, as we had predicted, today finds itself with precarious, insufficient and late implementation protections. We ask ourselves if Parliament is aware of this situation and what interventions the Minister of Labor Calderone intends to take to avoid this real social butchery.” so declared Gianni Alemanno, National Secretary of the Independence movement! and Marcello Taglialatela, head of the social policies department of the Indipendenza! movement.

