VMany Germans live in the late Gothic style – in settlements from the twenties and early thirties, with pointed arched portals, zigzag ribbons and other expressionist ornaments. The architecture of Expressionism goes back to the late Gothic of the fifteenth century, which from 1400 onwards shaped the whole of Europe as a “beautiful and soft style” or as an “international style”, but with considerable regional variations.



Deeply human Son of God: Dürer’s melancholy “Christ as Man of Sorrows” from 1493.

Image: bpk / Staatliche Kunsthalle Karlsruhe





This vagueness of the terminology reveals the problem: “Late Gothic – Awakening into the Modern Era” is already a paradox in the title of the largest Berlin exhibition this year, which is open from today, in the Gemäldegalerie. On the one hand something late and since Johan Huizinga’s book “Autumn of the Middle Ages” it has been the fading end of an era, it is a time of new beginnings with tremendous upheavals in all areas of society (strengthening of the “citizen” and thus of the critical individual), economy (banking and interest system), technology (innovations in mining, drainage and metallurgy, the invention of portable time with Henlein’s pocket watch in Nuremberg), and that with a view now on four continents. In art there are similar revolutions with oil painting, which dominated from 1420, the problem of definition remains: Late Gothic is not a clearly defined style and certainly not a dying late period that had to make way for the Italian Renaissance. In the Rinascimento in particular, Dutch works from the late Gothic period that exist in Florence are cited like no other art; Michelangelo will work in Dürer and Schongauer in the Sixtina and elsewhere. German Renaissance artists like Baldung Grien should, strictly speaking, be called Italianizing Late Gothic.

This unresolved tension between the continuation of traditions and the fundamentally new is now shown by a total of 130 breathtaking “Berlin” works, enriched by thirty top-class additional loans from the National Gallery in London, the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam or the Germanic National Museum in Nuremberg. They allow chains of derivation throughout the fifteenth century like never before. Major works by Hans Pleydenwurff make clear what Michael Wolgemut adapted when he took over his workshop and what Dürer, born 550 years ago yesterday, took over from his “teacher” Wolgemut in terms of workshop organization and sales tricks.

Salvation happening in the human ball

The enormous influence of the Dutch, in particular the Ghent Altarpiece by the Eyck brothers, which has now been re-erected in its ancestral St. Bavo Church, can only be shown in this breadth and quality in Berlin. In more than a dozen of the exhibited works, takeovers changed in personal style can be recognized, but these only make the works stronger.The literally long shadow of this manifesto of the oil and light painting developed by the van Eycks to market maturity extends to Konrad Witz, who works in Basel who, on his Annunciation of 1440, lets the angel Gabriel float immaterially in a spectacularly empty space that has yet to be filled by the incarnation, but at the same time makes it tangible again through the Eyck shadows.