By Martin Petty

AL RAYYAN, Qatar (Reuters) – Iran scored twice in stoppage time to keep their hopes alive of reaching the last 16 of the World Cup for the first time with a 2-0 win against Wales, which featured goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey expelled at the end of this Friday’s match.

Wales looked to have survived the Iranian onslaught in their Group B clash at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan before substitute Rouzbeh Cheshmi scored and Ramin Rezaeian sealed victory in the dying seconds.

The Iranians pressed on in the second half and hit the post twice in a matter of seconds.

Iran, whose World Cup selection was distracted by a political crisis at home, came close to scoring again in the 27th minute when Hennessey fingertip saved Saeid Ezatolahi’s shot.

Pressure mounted after Hennessey was sent off for a dangerous play as he left the area and hit Mehdi Taremi.