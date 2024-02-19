Home page World

From: Nico Reiter

At Bülach train station in Switzerland, a car drove directly onto the platform. It is unclear whether it had to catch a train or got lost.

Bülach – Everyone knows the stress of being late for the train. Most people rush to the right platform and sprint towards the closing doors. But this driver took a shortcut. Without further ado, he drove his car directly onto the platform. It is unclear whether he really wanted to catch a train or simply got lost. A woman from Munich landed on the tracks and was guided onto the tracks by her navigation system.

An SUV pulls onto the platform of a Swiss train station © Screenshot Reddit: Vas_Angelov_

SUV drives onto the platform of a Swiss train station

“Bro was a little late for the train,” writes the user who posted the video Reddit shared. A sign reveals that the scene is the train station in Bülach, a municipality in Switzerland. It shows a black SUV driving along the platform parallel to the tracks. Apparently he has to carefully maneuver past the trash can and a bench where travelers are waiting for the next train. Those waiting react surprisingly calmly to the car, which has its hazard lights on.

“Platform 2, Jörg’s BMW entrance. Be careful when driving in” – Netz discusses a strange case

“How does something like that work? Where is the security? Where is the federal police? What’s going on here?”, many questions arise from users. “How is he going to get down there again??” is also a legitimate consideration that the SUV driver apparently didn’t make. The video does not show the end of the platform, but it is unclear whether the car can even leave the section in the direction of travel.

“Platform 2, Jörg’s BMW entrance. Be careful when entering,” says one user, describing the platform announcement for the strange case. “Where do you see a violation? I see warning lights, that's how he justifies everything. Seriously, calm down,” someone jokes. “I think he’s allowed to park there,” writes another. One user shares his wisdom: “The flashier the car, the less general traffic rules apply.”

Unauthorized entry onto a railway track – the background remains unclear

It often happens that vehicles accidentally drive onto the railway track. Drunk drivers or people who are not from the area suddenly find themselves next to or even on the tracks. When trying When parking backwards, a man from Munich ended up on the tracks. A pensioner from Neugilching also got lost on the platform and rammed an S-Bahn.

However, the vehicle in the video drives very slowly and carefully. It is therefore possible that he deliberately drove to the platform to let someone off or to deliver luggage. However, this is not normally allowed. Since there are no reports, it can be assumed that the vehicle and its occupants made it off the track unscathed.