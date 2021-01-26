A 78-year-old French woman with Vietnamese roots is suing 14 chemical companies. They made the highly toxic Agent Orange.

BERLIN “I am almost 80 years old. The lawyers for the chemical companies are doing everything they can to delay the trial, but I fight to my last breath. ”With this quote from Tran To Nga do that Collectif Vietnam Dioxins, a French organization in support of Agent Orange victims, took notice of the trial of the 78-year-old with Vietnamese roots.

Most recently, the corona pandemic had postponed the start of the process. On Monday, the hearing in Evry near Paris finally began in the process she had brought to light. Tran had already filed a lawsuit there in 2014 against 14 large chemical companies, including Dow Chemical and Monsanto, which is now part of Bayer AG.

Between 1961 and 1971, the companies supplied the US military with the dioxin-containing defoliant for the Vietnam War, which was given this name because of the orange-colored bands around the barrels.

With Agent Orange and other poisons, the US military destroyed the Viet Cong’s cover and food in the jungle. Almost 80 million liters were sprayed from airplanes, most of which was Agent Orange.

The dioxin-containing agent orange changes the genome

Millions of civilians and soldiers on both sides were the victims of the highly toxic and mutagenic chemical. Even today, babies are born in the third generation with severe genetic defects. “I don’t fight for myself, but for my children and millions of victims,” says Tran.

Her parents had fought against the French, she herself had been involved as a teacher and journalist in the war against the USA. In 1966 she was caught in an Agent Orange spray after leaving her dugout out of curiosity.

Her child, who was born two years later, had skin problems, breathing difficulties and a heart defect and was only 17 months old. Tran gave birth to their second daughter in Saigon Prison. They also suffer from health problems similar to theirs: heart defects, asthma, diabetes. Tran also had cancer.

Vietnamese class action lawsuit failed in the US

Tran has lived in Évry since 1992 and became a French woman, who was born in the south of Vietnam during the colonial days of France in 2004. When she met other Agent Orange victims as part of her social commitment in her old homeland, she came across the Idea that their health problems also stem from the defoliant. A German laboratory confirmed this with blood samples. Only a change in the law in France in 2013 paved the way for a process.

In the USA, Vietnamese victims failed in a class action lawsuit against the responsible chemical companies in 2005. Veterans from the USA, South Korea and Australia were able to claim compensation, for example 180 million dollars in an out-of-court settlement in 1984 in the USA.

Should Tran win her trial, she would be the first Vietnamese victim to be compensated and thus an important precedent. The chemical companies are likely to appeal. You shift responsibility for the use of Agent Orange on the US government and otherwise refer to the war situation at the time.