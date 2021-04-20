Once the middle of April had passed, it was to be expected that the star subscription service in the world of video games would have news. Now, in that sense, they have been Late April Xbox Game Pass Games Announced. Although some were already known, now Major Nelson through the Xbox website has announced the titles that will be incorporated in the near future to all Xbox Game Pass games that are already available in the extensive catalog of the platform. Without further delay we leave you with all of them.

Most of these games: coming soon MLB the Show 21: coming extremely soon (today)https://t.co/l56ZhYT2Um pic.twitter.com/oOOPz2S8e8 – Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) April 20, 2021

MLB The Show 21 (Console + Cloud) – April 20

Experience the action of baseball games moment by moment, now faster and more intense than ever, with a variety of game modes for both rookies and veterans.

Phogs (PC) – April 22

At Phogs! you play a couple of dogs in a charming adventure full of puzzles. They are connected by a stomach that stretches and they will have to bark, bite and jump to overcome obstacles to be found in Food, Sleep and Games themed worlds. It can be played solo or cooperatively!

Second Extinction (game preview) (Console + PC + Cloud) – April 28

Second Extinction is an intense cooperative shooter for 3 players in which your objective is to destroy the mutant dinosaurs that have taken over the planet. Put yourself in the shoes of one of the survivors, use a combination of weapons, abilities and skills to face countless enemies and remember that teamwork is essential.

Destroy All Humans! (Console + PC + Cloud) – April 29

The cult classic is back! Terrorize the earthlings of the 50s as the alien Crypto-137. Collect their DNA and topple the US Government in this remake of the legendary alien invasion action adventure game. Annihilate humans with alien weapons and psychic abilities. Destroy their cities with your flying saucer! A gigantic step over humanity!

Fable Anniversary (Cloud) – April 30

Fable Anniversary is a spectacular HD remaster of the original Fable, with new models, textures and lights, achievements, The Lost Chapters… and much more!

Fable III (Cloud) – April 30

Fable III is the next big installment in the Fable franchise. Lead a revolution to seize command of Albion, fight alongside your people, and experience love and loss as you prepare to defend the kingdom from a looming threat. Your decisions as a monarch will have consequences that affect the entire kingdom.



