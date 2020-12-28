Fans of late Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan are going to see him on the big screen in 2021 next year. Irrfan Khan’s film Padhi is in a lot of discussion these days. According to the media report, it is being said that after the opening of theaters in Corona virus many big films will be released, but before that on the New Year, Irrfan Khan’s film will be released. Irfan’s film is titled ‘The Song of Scorpions’. Three years ago the film premiered at the Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland and now it has been decided to release it.

IRRFAN’S LAST MOVIE … #Irrfan‘s last film – #TheSongOfScorpions – to release in 2021 … Directed by Anup Singh … Presented by Panorama Spotlight and 70mm Talkies. pic.twitter.com/RHJzxNYbXl – taran adarsh ​​(@taran_adarsh) December 28, 2020

Irrfan Khan will be seen in the lead role in the film ‘The Song of Scorpions’. The story of the film is about Nooran, a tribal woman who works to poison the scorpion. Irrfan Khan’s character is shocked by hearing Noran’s voice in the film and the two get married. According to media reports, the producers of this film will release the film on the occasion of New Year and pay tribute to them. The film ‘The Song of Scorpions’ is directed by Anoop Singh Tanzania.

Let me tell you, apart from Irrfan Khan, Golshifteh Farahani, Waheeda Rehman, Shashank Arora, Tilottama Shom will be seen in the lead roles in the film ‘The Song of Scorpions’. With this, this film is ready from three years ago. Recently the motion poster of this film has also been released.