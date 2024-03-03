To the people of the south of Sinaloa we are identified by our talentour force and because we are brave. That's why I don't understand, why would we settle for the worst knowing that we are much better?

They started the political campaigns. This is an electoral competition between two different views on Mexico. On the one hand, BRUNETTE is committed to conformism. Here people should not aspire. Attempt being better is punishable. Demanding makes you the enemy. What is given to you and told to you is Lord's word”. The government is a sacred voice. It's your turn to sign them a blank check. Conforming is your step to paradise.

On the other hand, the Strength and Heart Coalition for Mexico (PRI, PAN and PRD) defend your desire for get ahead. Believe in yourself, not the government. Recognize your effort. It's not that people don't want it, it's that their needs are very great. I bet you improve education, health, safety and public services, so that your sacrifice is rewarded. You call the shots. It's about living with dignity. It's not the government, it's you. What do you care?

Morena is interested in maintaining that old discourse between “continuity”, if you vote for them; or, “return to the past” if you vote for the old parties. I understand it because it is a form of distraction. The past is gone and Morena won in 2018. Today the future is what is important. The past was judged in 2018, today is 2024. This election is not about the past, it is about the future: who are you going to do better with?

In addition to two different looks, this choice is two. Whoever is not with the Strength and Heart Coalition for Mexico is with MORENA. Do not be fooled.

Voting for MORENA is taking the decision to pave your street, to improve drainage, to illuminate your block, to supply hospitals with medicines to Mexico City; Voting for the Coalition is deciding on the sidewalk of your home. If we give more power to power, why are they going to look at us? People are not wrong when they vote for or against a political party. They say well, power corruptsand absolute power corrupts absolutely. I want to share power with the citizen on the sidewalk. The power decision stays here!

Am Juan Alfonso Mejía, citizen. Years ago I learned that to get ahead you can't give up. I sucked him at home. With my mother, Doris Nereida López Lizárraga, PhD at ISSSTE, who carried me through against all odds. In my years, as secretary of the City Council in Mazatlán (2011-2012) and secretary of Public Education in Sinaloa (2018-2021), I was inspired by a phrase The task never ends. It means fighting. Persevere. Resist. He who perseveres achieves, my grandmother said.

To day what I have decided to run as a candidate for Federal Deputy for District 1 (Mazatlán, Concordia, Rosario and Escuinapa), I want to take the commitment further: #LaTareaEsDeTodxs. To achieve my goal, it is my turn to remove the barriers that “get in your way” and “build the bridges” to pave the way for you.

I want hospitals and medicines that cure pain; schools, which combat ignorance; public services that dignify our quality of life (drainage, transportation, garbage); water, which satisfies the needs of our people; and a pension reform that takes into account those who retired before 1997.

#LaTareaEsDeTodxs means that each of us has a responsibility to make Mazatlán, Concordia, Rosario and Escuinapa the most worthy place for us and ours. We deserve more.

My campaign is an invitation. We are here to defend what we believe in. Together we will achieve the greatest historical participation in our municipalities on June 2nd. Go out and defend your efforts. I've seen you on the street, and you don't understand when they tell you to conform. I believe in you. And you already know: if your life story is identified with “that desire to get ahead,” why pay attention to those who want you to conform?

#LaTareaEsDeTodxs. See you soon.

So be it.

Juan Alfonso Mejía He is a Doctor in Political Science and a social activist in favor of education.

