The airline Latam Brasil was the one that handled the most domestic passengers in the country last year. There were 28.7 million – an increase of 43.5% compared to around 20 million in 2021. The company surpassed Azul, which ranked 2nd in 2022 and was 1st in 2021. anac (National Civil Aviation Agency).

Latam Brasil has not been at the top of the list since 2012, when it was still called Tam and handled 30.6 million passengers on domestic flights.

Gol is the airline that was at the top of the ranking from 2013 to 2020, but in 2021 and 2022 it ranked 3rd. Last year, it handled around 26.3 million passengers on domestic flights.

In 2000, the airline that was at the top was Varig, with 7.3 million domestic passengers that year. The company ended its activities in 2006.

Until May 31 of this year, Latam Brasil remains at the top of the list, with 13 million passengers. Gol is in 2nd place, with 12.1 million, and Azul, in 3rd place, with 11.3 million.