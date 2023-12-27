There were 30.1 million customers on domestic flights from January to November, according to Anac

A Latam was the airline that handled the most passengers in Brazil between January and November 2023. The company reached a total of 30.1 million customers transported on domestic flights in the period. It is the first time that a company in the sector has reached the 30 million mark since 2019 – the last year before the covid pandemic.

In this 11-month period, the GOAL came in 2nd place, with a total of 26.9 million passengers transported, while Blue occupies 3rd place with a volume of 25.5 million. These 3 companies control a 98.97% share of the Brazilian domestic market. The data are from Anac (National Civil Aviation Agency).

This is the 2nd consecutive year that Latam leads the ranking of passenger transport on flights within Brazil. Since 2007, the company has also remained at the top of the list of airlines that transport the most Brazilians out of the country. In 2023, the company had 3.5 million passengers on international flights.

Latam also expanded its regional flight network in 2023. This is because the company strengthened its partnership with Voepass to increase its capillarity within the country.

Voepass is an airline focused on regional flights that has participated, since 2014, in a codeshare (agreement in which two or more airlines share the same flight) with Latam.

In 2023, more than 350 thousand tickets were sold by Latam on trips operated by Voepass.

“Through the codeshare with Voepass, Latam is currently able to offer air tickets to 26 other Brazilian destinations, mainly at regional airports. Throughout the year, Voepass flights to Ribeirão Preto, Joinville and Presidente Prudente were the most popular in the partnership”, informed the company. Read the complete of the note (PDF – 123 kB).

RECOVERY AND CHALLENGES

As shown by the Power360, 2023 was a year of recovery for the airline sector in Brazil. For the first time in 4 years, the country reached the 100 million passenger mark. With numbers up to November, the country handled 83.4 million people on domestic flights and 19.1 million on international trips, a volume higher than the 12 months of 2022.

Despite this growth, airlines avoid a celebratory tone, as the airline sector faces major structural difficulties that prevent even greater growth in the segment. Companies still face difficulties in accessing credit due to debts incurred during the pandemic, expensive fuel and high judicialization rates.

The problems have caused the price of air tickets to skyrocket, which made the government articulate a plan to try to stop this increase. In December, the Minister of Ports and Airports, Silvio Costa Filhoparticipated, alongside the CEOs of Latam, GOL and Azul, in the launch of the 1st stage of the Air Transport Universalization Program.

The 1st phase consisted of the presentation of proposals from airlines to reduce ticket prices. The strategies outlined include booking tickets at cheaper prices if purchased in advance, free baggage check-in for purchases made at the last minute and an increase in the number of seats available.

The government will assess the impacts of these measures over a period of 12 to 24 months. According to the investigation of the Power360the next stages of the program must involve resolving the structural problems that the sector faces, but there is still no starting horizon for the program to unfold.