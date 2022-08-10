The company says there was a 3.5% increase in expenses compared to the same period in 2019, the year before the covid pandemic

The group Latam recorded a loss of US$ 523.2 million in the 2nd quarter of 2022. The company released the results for the period on the night of this Tuesday (9.Aug.2022). Here’s the intact of the report (1 MB).

According to Latam, there was “Sharp increase in aircraft fuel costs and by the recovery costs recorded in other adjusted income/expenses”. Overall, operating expenses reached $2.41 billion, up 3.5% from the same period in 2019, the year before the Covid-19 pandemic.

The company claims that there was a 31.5% increase in the fuel cost line in the quarter compared to 2019. The group’s total operating revenue reached US$ 2.22 billion, which represents an increase of 150.5% compared to the same period in 2021 and a drop of 6.1% compared to 2019.

Latam also mentions a “gradual resumption of operation, recovering 72.6% of capacity levels” of the company before the pandemic. These data are measured in ASK (number of available seat kilometers). The volume represents a growth of 135.2% compared to 2021.

“This capacity recovery is mainly explained by the strength of the domestic markets in Brazil, Colombia and Ecuador, in addition to the recovery of international operations, and takes place in a context marked by a strong increase in fuel prices”says Latam.

The CEO of Latam, Roberto Alvo, says that the company ends the 2nd quarter with a “significant progress”. The company is in judicial recovery.

On June 18, the United States Justice approved the judicial reorganization plan presented by the airline. The proposal received approval from the Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

“While we have advanced in the operational recovery, we remain cautiously optimistic about the coming months, closely monitoring fuel prices and macroeconomic variables, as the sector is still in a very dynamic environment”says Albus.

According to him, the company is expected to complete the reorganization process in the last quarter of 2022. At the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, Latam obtained the necessary approval for the company’s new capital structure and the issuance of the financing instruments presented on the plan.

This allows the company to start the final phase of regulatory requirements in Chile for eventual implementation of the plan. On July 8, he claims to have submitted the registration application to the Chilean Financial Market Commission.