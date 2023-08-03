admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 08/02/2023 – 7:33 pm Share

Grupo Latam recorded net income attributable to company owners of US$ 145 million in the second quarter of 2023. With this, it reversed the net loss of US$ 523.2 million reported a year earlier. The company did not disclose the figures for the Brazilian market.

The airline raised projections for 2023. The expected adjusted operating margin is now 10% to 11% compared to 6% to 8% previously. The estimate for the adjusted Ebitda rose from US$ 2 billion to US$ 2.2 billion to US$ 2.35 billion to US$ 2.5 billion. The upgrades reflect a positive demand environment, according to the company.

During the second quarter of the year, the group’s consolidated operations (measured in ASKs) increased by 28.4% compared to the same quarter of 2022 and 93.2% compared to 2019.

Passenger demand (measured in RPKs) increased by 28.6% on the same comparative basis. The average consolidated occupancy rate was 80.4%, up 0.2% pa compared to 2022.