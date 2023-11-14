Pilot was in Catanduva, when he was supposed to land in São José do Rio Preto; runway did not accommodate aircraft model

An Airbus A320, which departed from Guarulhos Airport bound for São José do Rio Preto (SP), almost landed at the wrong airport this Tuesday (14.Nov.2023). The plane was already in the process of landing at Catanduva airport when the control tower warned about the mistake and the pilot managed to go over. The information is from the portal Metropolises.

The Catanduva airstrip is not large enough to accommodate the aircraft that operated Latam flight 4640. If the Airbus had attempted to land at the location, it could have caused an accident.