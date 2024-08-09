Companies have a partnership and a seat costs R$1,094.34 for next Friday (16.Aug) on ​​the Cascavel to Guarulhos route

THE LATAM Airlines maintains the sale of tickets for flights operated by Voepass on the Cascavel (PR) – Guarulhos (SP) route. It is the same flight that suffered a crash this Friday (9.Aug.2024), in the city of Vinhedo, in the interior of São Paulo. The accident caused the death of the 61 people (4 crew members and 57 passengers) who were on board.

According to the image on LATAM’s flight search page, the airline still offers flights for the route, operated by Voepass, scheduled to depart at 11:40 am from Cascavel next Friday (16th August).

The ticket is sold for R$ 1,094.34 for the fare Light and for R$ 1,154.34 for the fare Standard. LATAM has not yet made an official statement about continuing to sell tickets for Voepass flights after the accident.

UNDERSTAND THE CASE

The aircraft, an ATR-72, had taken off from Cascavel, in Paraná, and was headed for Guarulhos International Airport (SP). It is the most serious accident in Brazilian commercial aviation since 2007.

In a statement, Voepass said it had activated “all means” to support those involved, but it is not possible to say the cause of the accident. According to the website Flight Radar, which monitors flights around the world, flight 2283 was in an area with a freeze warning.

THE Cenipa (Aeronautical Accident Investigation and Prevention Center), of the FAB (Brazilian Air Force), was called to act on the case. Speaking to journalists, Air Brigadier Marcelo Moreno, head of CENIPA, reported that the teams have already recovered the flight’s black box.