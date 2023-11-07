According to the airline, the expectation is that there will be a 17% growth in passenger volume compared to last year.

The airline Latam The number of flights will increase from 37,500 to 46,600 in the 2023/2024 high season compared to the same period in 2022. This season, which tends to have greater demand for passengers, runs from December 1st to January 31st.

The company is working with an expectation of a 17% increase in the volume of domestic and international passengers. The growth will be for both modalities. It means an increase of 3,000 flights for the period compared to the previous two months.

“We have strengthened our service so that more than 7 million Brazilians and foreigners with a trip booked with us this year-end can fly with agility and peace of mind”, said Aline Mafra, Director of Sales and Marketing at Latam Brasil.

The domestic expansion will focus on the airports of Guarulhos and Congonhas, in São Paulo, Santos Dumont and Galeão, in Rio, in addition to Brasília and Salvador. Internationally, the main routes will be Argentina, Chile and Portugal.