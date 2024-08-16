Airline renewed agreement with Voepass; former Passaredo plane crashed on Friday (9 August) and killed 62 people

THE Latam denied this Thursday (15.Aug.2024) having a service provision or technical assistance contract with Voepass (ex-Passaredo) – company in which a plane crash on Friday (9.Aug.2024), in Vinhedo (SP), killed 62 people.

The companies updated the agreement in 2024 codeshare (shared code), in force since 2014. The partnership, approved by the Where (Administrative Council for Economic Defense), allows the exchange of slots.

In a note sent to Poder360Latam stated that “agreements of this type are common in Brazilian and global aviation, and Latam maintains codeshare agreements with airlines around the world”. Read the full document below.

According to the airline, the update made to the contract is “similar to what already happens in other countries and does not imply any share acquisition of Voepass by Latam or any operational or administrative interference by one company over the other”.

As this digital newspaper showed, Latam continues to sell tickets for flights operated by Voepass on the Cascavel (PR) – Guarulhos (SP) route. It is the same flight that crashed in Vinhedo.

UNDERSTAND

The plane, an ATR-72, had taken off from Cascavel and was headed for Guarulho International Airport. It is the most serious accident in Brazilian commercial aviation since 2007.

Read the full statement from Latam below:

“Latam Airlines Brasil has established a codeshare commercial agreement with Voepass since 2014. Agreements of this type are common in Brazilian and global aviation, and Latam maintains codeshares with airlines around the world.

“The codeshare agreement between Latam and Voepass was updated by Cade (Administrative Council for Economic Defense) in April 2024, which allows for an exchange of slots. This update is similar to what is already happening in other countries and does not imply any acquisition of shares in Voepass by Latam or any operational or administrative interference by one company over the other. There is no service provision or technical assistance contract between the companies.

“In a codeshare, one company sells the airline tickets, while the other company is responsible for the entire flight operation. The company operating the flight is responsible for all technical and operational management, including passenger service at airports, the flight itself and any contingencies.

“Before selecting a flight on the website and purchasing a ticket, the customer is informed about the airline responsible for that flight and the aircraft model. This information is provided by Latam at the time of searching for the ticket, even before the purchase.”

