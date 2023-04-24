Super Mario Bros. The Movie is being a success in all theaters around the world, since in its first weekend it has managed to raise almost infinite amounts of money for Nintendo and Universal Pictures. And given this, and because it seems incredible, recently the tape was broadcast totally free on national television in a Latin American country.

Specifically we are talking about Argentinawho without having the permission of Nintendo either Universal have broadcast the film on through the channel known as GenTV. What is most striking about all this is that the quality is very similar to what we would see on a DVD, and makes us wonder how the file was obtained to be able to broadcast.

All this happened on April 16th and although they could have legal problems with NintendoIt seems that the television station is not concerned at all. In fact, they shared some memes about it.

Something that draws attention regarding this television station is the fact that it is open to requests from users, so they can suggest what to release and they sometimes pay attention. However, getting into issues like this with the company that created Mario it can have consequences. So far they have not spoken, but it would not be long.

Remember that the tape Mario is now available in theaters.

Via: instagram

editor’s note: As has already been seen, the lawsuit process is not so instantaneous, but as with the rom pages, it is possible that there is already a process against the television station. It will be a matter of waiting to see.