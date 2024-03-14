PF says that former advisor was on the list of passengers on the presidential plane at the end of 2022; airline document, obtained by lawyers, indicates flight details

An airline document Latam obtained by the defense of Filipe Martins, former advisor to Jair Bolsonaro (PL), confirms that he boarded a flight to Curitiba (PR) in December 2022. The company's shipping declaration differs from what the PF (Federal Police) said when it requested Martins' arrest.

For the corporation, Martins would have left Brazil in December 2022 on the presidential plane bound for Orlando (USA). The PF also argued that the DHS (United States Department of Homeland Security) also registered the former advisor's entry into the country. Proof of this information attributed to the North American authority was never shown by the PF.

The evidence gathered by the Federal Police was used as a basis for the minister of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) Alexandre de Moraes to order Martins' preventive detention. He is being investigated in Operation Tempus Veritatis for participating in an alleged coup plot.

The Latam document, however, shows that Filipe Garcia Martins Pereira is in the records and passenger list of flight LA3680 bound for Curitiba. The plane took off at 4:50 pm on December 31, 2022. Landing was at 6:40 pm on the same day.

Here is the image of Filipe Martins' Latam boarding pass:

In a decision on Monday (11 March), Moraes ordered Latam to confirm whether the former advisor boarded the flight to Curitiba. He also contacted Brasília International Airport to inform if there are images of the presidential delegation's departures bound for Orlando.

The Supreme Court minister's request was made after the PGR (Attorney General's Office) issued a favorable opinion on Martins' release, claiming that the situation had changed. According to the Attorney General of the Republic, Paulo Gonet, the former advisor's defense presented evidence that proves that he remained in Brazil, despite having his name on the list of passengers on the presidential flight that took off to the USA.