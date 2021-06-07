The pandemic of coronavirus and the restrictions on air operations in Argentina they continue to generate complications among those who have tickets to fly, whether they are purchased months before and reprogrammed or recently acquired.

With very little room for flight planning and marketing, airlines operating in the country find out what frequencies the National Civil Aviation Administration (ANAC) approves for each month and based on this, they must reorganize themselves.

This time it is the turn of the Latam Airlines passengers, who began to receive notices from flight cancellations.

A Latam plane at the Santiago airport. Photo MARTIN BERNETTI / AFP

What the statement says

The statement from the airline indicates that this situation is directly related to “the sanitary restrictions and protocols currently in force in Argentina “.

And they clarify that this is why “the company has had to readjust your itinerary and canceled part of its operation published for the month of June “.

At the same time, closed for sale in July and August waiting to accommodate passengers who have tickets in operations that are authorized by the ANAC.



Passengers can return their tickets or reschedule the trip.

To do

What are the options offered to travelers who have tickets and receive cancellation notifications? Money back or the possibility of traveling at another time (reprogramming).

“In this sense, in the face of a reduced operation, LATAM will make available to those affected customers the return of the ticket or the change of date without penalty or difference in fare based on the currently available places, remembering that the realization of said flights is subject to government approval, “the company statement concludes.

The flights that Latam Airlines has currently approved for the entire month of June to operate in Argentina are 4 monthly frequencies to Santiago de Chile, 4 monthly frequencies to San Pablo (Brazil) and 8 monthly frequencies to Lima (Peru).