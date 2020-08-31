MumbaiThe Bharataratna singer building has been sealed. Lata Mangeshkar lives in Prabhukunj Building on Pedder Road, South Mumbai, which has now been sealed. According to the information, some people living in the building have been found infected with corona, after which the BMC has sealed the building as a precaution. According to sources, 5 to 11 people in the building have been sealed by BMC after getting corona infection, but this has not been confirmed. Ward officer Prashant Gaikwad could not be contacted when he tried to get information in this regard. At the same time, Lata Mangeshkar’s family informed that most of the members in the building are aged and due to this BMC has sealed it as a precaution. However, all are safe in Lata’s family. The statement issued by the family has also appealed to the people not to react to any news related to Lata. Also, people have been appealed to celebrate Ganeshotsav keeping in view the current situation. Please tell that corona patients are increasing continuously in Mumbai. BMC has made rules for declaring containment zones or sealing buildings. According to BMC, the building is sealed when 3 to 5 are found.