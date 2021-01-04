Remembering his fans on the death anniversary of veteran music composer RD Burman. At the same time, Sur queen Lata Mangeshkar has also remembered RD Burman famous as Pancham da. Lata Mangeshkar has tweeted and told a special thing about the late musician.

Lata Mangeshkar shared three pictures of her with RD Burman on her Twitter handle. With this, he wrote, ‘Today is the death anniversary of RD Burman Sahab. Very few people know that Pancham Sarod and Tabla were taught and played well. He was an amazing artist. I considered my elder sister. I humbly greet her memory. ‘

Lata Mangeshkar wrote in another tweet, ‘One day Pancham told me that I want to sing a different kind of song to you, don’t you.’ Lata Mangeshkar has given a YouTube link to the song in her tweet.

RD Burman was born on June 27, 1939 and died on January 4, 1994 at the age of 54. RD Burman composed music for more than 300 films in his four-decade career.