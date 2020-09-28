Happy Birthday Lata Mangeshkar: Lata Mangeshkar is called ‘Swara Kokila’ and ‘Sur Samagani’, her voice is crazy about the world, but Lata Mangeshkar herself has a cricketing history. Like a common man, he is a Sachin Tendulkar Jabra fan. Apart from cricket, he has a great passion for photography. Whenever she went on a tour first, the camera would definitely accompany her. He has such fine information about the camera that sometimes people go to the hearing.

Harish Bhimani, who wrote a biography of Lata Mangeshkar, has mentioned this in his book. In connection with the book, Harish Bhimani stayed with Lata Mangeshkar on tour for about 7 years. During this time, he came to know about photography. He writes, “If photographer Lata has a mood for photography today, then the lens in the room will be removed and laid on the bed. But when someone comes, it will be said that the bus was being cleaned like this. After this, she will say that let’s take a picture of you and with this the photography session will begin.

Lata’s eyes light up on hearing Paris

Every big star has to pay a price for their glow. Like ordinary people, they can neither walk on the road nor roam. The stars are looking for that place outside their country, the city where they can spend some time like ordinary people. Lata Mangeshkar loves Paris for such a relaxed moment.

Harish Bhimani has written in his book that as soon as the name of Paris comes, his eyes glow. Lata herself says about this, “Every person living here, walking in the hotel, does not recognize me. It seems that ‘the lights have gone off and the camera has been removed.’ ‘

Lata Mangeshkar is a fan of cricket

Cricket hangs on everyone’s head in India. The same is with Lata Mangeshkar. She does not allow any match to be missed. If India loses a match, then their mood is so bad that it takes time for them to become normal. Yatindra Mishra mentioned his love for this cricket in his book ‘Lata: sur-saga’ I have done it in detail.

Recalling an incident while writing the book, Yatindra wrote in a blog some time back, “If someday Sachin Tendulkar is playing and India has lost, then the conversation is going to be postponed for weeks. It was cricket, which used to come up as a litigious voice in ‘Lata: Sur-Gatha’. Every time Didi spoke out of cricket’s fascination after a gap of several days, her voice also included the joy of how India won the last match brilliantly. Then sd In the middle of Burman’s talk, Mahendra Singh Dhoni used to go very comfortably.

Singing beginning at the age of five

Lata Mangeshkar was born in a middle class Maratha family on 28 September 1929. He started singing from the age of five. Father Dinanath Mangeshkar was his mentor. Father did not want Lata to sing in films. But not everything happened as he thought. After his death, the entire responsibility of the house fell on Lata.

Lata recalls those days in an interview given to Prabhu Chawla in 2016, saying, “Father died at the age of 13. Time teaches all to a human being. Marathi people who worked in Hindi had the same pronunciation. Initially I was also scared. When my head was full weight, I learned Urdu, Hindi.