During the last days, different characters from the national show business and the art world have made known their positions regarding the second round of the 2021 General Elections. For example, the actor Laszlo kovacs He used his social networks to let his followers know the option he chose between Pedro Castillo and Keiko Fujimori.

The renowned national actor made it clear that his vote will go in favor of the Peru Libre candidate after his message on Twitter . “I just went on to tell you that my vote is for the (pencil icon),” he wrote on the popular social network.

A somewhat known position for the ex-partner of Magdiel Ugáz, who in the first round announced that her vote was in favor of Verónica Mendoza. However, the candidate did not reach the necessary votes to reach the second round of the elections.

László Kóvacs voted for Veronica Mendoza in the first round. Photo: Twitter

Magdyel Ugaz does not rule out having an affair with Laszlo Kovacs again

Magdyel Ugaz surprised her followers by talking about the bond she has with Lazlo Kovacs, who was her partner several years ago. The actors ended their relationship, but they remained very close, which has been demonstrated with the tender images they share on their social networks.

“I leave all the doors open. They are already open because I love him, he is my best friend, my confidant, he is very special ”, assured the member of Back to the neighborhood.

Elections and entertainment, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.