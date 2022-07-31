Laszlo Kovacs He has won the affection of the public with his interpretation of Tito in “Al fondo hay lugar”. For this reason, to the delight of his fans, his character returned in the new season of the series. In this context, on the occasion of the National Holidays, a special of the television series was broadcast in which the interpreters spoke about his roles in fiction.

In the report, the actor expressed his joy at bringing his best friend back to life. Pepe Gonzalez. Along these lines, he recounted what his experience was like when he returned to television.

Laszlo Kovacs in “There is room in the background”. Photo: composition/GLR archive

What scene made Laszlo Kovacs embarrassed?

The actor recounted what was the most difficult scene that he had to perform and that he would not repeat it again. “I have to admit that the scene where we go out with zunga in Punta Sal, moving the ‘totó’. The truth is, I don’t know how I agreed to do it.” counted.

“Now all of us are commenting and saying that we would not do it again in any way,” said Laszlo Kovacs.

However, he confessed that the scene amused him. “I think we were really looking forward to it, they caught us cold, we said: ‘Well, Punta Sal is nice, let’s do it’, but when they showed me the zunga, I said what! But once we did and it came out I was like, ‘Ah, what a shame!’” she detailed.

Laszlo Kovacs and his friendship with Magdyel Ugaz and Gustavo Bueno

Laszlo Kovacs married Mili Asalde on July 23 in an intimate ceremony. After giving the “yes, I accept”, both went to a place to celebrate the nuptials with their family and loved ones.

Something that caught the attention was the only presence of Magdyel Ugaz and Gustavo Bueno at the party. The rest of the cast of “In the background there is a place” did not attend.

In this regard, the actor revealed why he only invited both actors on his special day. “For me, they are very important people in my life and I took that formality and that little time for them to share my joy and get to know her. We had a nice lunch and I introduced her,” he said.