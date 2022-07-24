Breathe love! Laszlo Kovacs and Mili Asalde were married this Saturday, July 23 at 4:30 pm in the Municipality of Miraflores, according to information from RPP. The actor of “In the background there is room” surprised by announcing his marriage plans in March and three months later they celebrate in an intimate ceremony. Here we show you the photos and video of how they enjoy the party.

Laszlo Kovacs and Mili Asalde: how is the party going?

The popular Tito from “There is room in the background” married a young girl from Chiclayo and at night they went to enjoy a small celebration with the people closest to them.

In the videos broadcast by his friends and family, it is possible to appreciate the dance floor that is surrounded by the tables for the guests in the shape of a ‘u’ and with a live orchestra in the central part of the stage.

Despite the small number of guests, the bride and groom are enjoying themselves to the fullest with their loved ones.

Laszlo Kovacs celebrates with Magdyel Ugaz and Gustavo Bueno

In recent days, there has been speculation about why Laszlo Kovacs only invited Magdyel Ugaz and Gustavo Bueno, but not his other castmates from “Al fondo hay lugar”. The actor revealed in an interview for Infobae that the wedding was very small and only with the closest people. In addition, he emphasized the close bond that he has maintained with both.

“This is a friendship of many years. We three (Magdyel, Gustavo and I) have always been very close. This is not something that surprises anyone from the cast of “Al fondo hay lugar”, on the contrary, they understand perfectly. It is a very small wedding with the closest people, “said Kovacs.

Magdyel Ugaz He was in charge of recording all the moments of the ceremony and wrote phrases celebrating the couple’s love on his Instagram. In one of her latest stories, Laszlo, Gustavo, Mili and her are seen dancing in the center of the dance floor. Minutes later, however, she posted a video of her with her pet at her home, but gave no reason why she left the party early.