Laszlo Kovacs He is one of the most popular actors in 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio', which is why his word is quite popular on social networks. This time he spoke out about the unscrupulous fireworks that were detonated during the last Christmas. He emphasized the law and the mental health of many, in addition to animal care.

What did Laszlo Kovacs say about rockets this Christmas?

Through his Twitter account, the 'At the bottom there is room' actor wrote the following: “The number of rockets exploded on this peaceful night reflects several things: The absolute disregard for the laws that prohibit it, the misgovernance and impunity that characterize the current management, and mental health on the ground. Violence against people and sensitive animals“.

Laszlo Kovacs on pyrotechnics. Photo: Twitter

What does the law say about rockets in Peru?

The Law orders that the illegal sale or production of pyrotechnic products can be sentenced with up to 10 years of effective prison, as detailed by the supraprovincial preparatory investigation judge of theSuperior Court of Lima, Walther Huayllani Choquepuma. According to himarticle 279-C of the Penal Codethis crime has several forms of commission and punishes with prison people or establishments that do not have authorization to manufacture, import, export, deposit, transport, market or use pyrotechnic products and/or sell them to minors.

How does fireworks affect mental health?

The Ombudsman's Office points out: “The explosion of fireworks can cause episodes of stress, anxiety and nervous breakdowns in people with epilepsy, autism, among others.”.

How does fireworks affect animals?

The Municipality of Lima indicates: “Meanwhile, the effects of the use of fireworks also alter companion animals (mainly dogs and cats), horses, birds and animals that are confined in zoos, causing high levels of stress and fear, since their hearing sensitivity and Olfactory sense makes them perceive noises and smells up to three times more“.

