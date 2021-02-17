LastPass, one of the most popular password managers on the market just announced that soon users of its free LastPass Free plan will soon lose one of the most attractive features of the tool, which will become exclusive to their paid plans. And it is that although users will be able to continue accessing their passwords on an unlimited number of devices, from now on they will have restrictions according to their type.

Dated for next march 16Once this change is made, LastPass Free users will receive a message for them to choose an active device type and start synchronizing your passwords exclusively between devices of the same type: if you have a phone, a tablet and a smart watch, the passwords can be synchronized on all those devices; while if we choose to choose the PC, we can only synchronize the passwords on desktops and laptops.

In this way, what will be lost is the option to maintain a synchronization of our passwords between these two types of devices, thus losing the fundamental ability to share saved data between computer and mobile.

So, from now on, if we want to continue enjoying the functionalities of being able to synchronize our passwords on all our devices, we will have to change our account to the payment plan LastPass Premium, with a monthly fee of $ 3 that will be billed annually under a single payment of $ 36. Although in a movement clearly aimed at attracting the largest number of users, LastPass has announced that, for a limited time, we will be able to make the leap to low-payment bread a small discount at just $ 2.30 per month.

What does not stop surprising us however is the unsuitability of the moment for this change. And it is that Microsoft recently turned its Authenticator application into a totally free password manager for mobile devices, adding to the many tools and free password managers that currently exist.