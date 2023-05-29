Over the past few hours, the singer Last ended up in the crosshairs of controversy on the web. The reason would be linked to a video posted by himself on social media in which he appears on a moped in the company of two other people and without a helmet. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Without any shadow of a doubt, Ultimo is one of the singers most loved and popular in the world of Italian music. Recently, the artist ended up in the center of gossip. This time, it was an irresponsible gesture that made him the protagonist of a gossip that certainly did not go unnoticed on the web.

In detail, the famous singer would have been caught traveling around the Spagnoli neighborhoods of Naples aboard a moped. The problem lies in the fact that there were others on the vehicle two people and no one was wearing the helmet.

It goes without saying that a real one has been unleashed on the net storm which also saw the intervention of the deputy alliance between the Greens and the Left Francesco Emilio Borrelli. These were hers words:

They reported a video posted on Tik Tok that immortalizes the singer Ultimo around the Spanish Quarters on a scooter with two other people. No one, including the artist, wears helmets. Something unacceptable from a public figure followed by many young people. Unless you tell us that it is your ‘double’, apologize publicly as soon as possible.

The video published by Ultimo was not appreciated by his fans and in general by the social public. Currently, the famous singer has not yet answered to numerous allegations. Maybe it will break the silence in the next few hours? We just have to find out!