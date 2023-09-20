Saber Interactive has announced it’s ending development of last year’s Evil Dead: The Game – meaning no new content will be produced and the planned Switch version is now cancelled.

Evil Dead: The Game – which launched onto Xbox, PlayStation, and PC last May – is another entry in the asymmetrical multiplayer horror genre that’s already bought us the likes of Dead by Daylight and The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, this one pitting a cast of familiar faces from the Evil Dead movies, including Bruce Campbell’s Ash Williams, against the Deadite hordes.

Since its release, sporadic post-launch support has introduced a castle map inspired by Army of Darkness, new outfits, a number of characters, the new Plaguebringer class, and a new Splatter Royale mode. April saw the previously Epic Games Store-exclusive title make the jump to Steam on PC, but content updates fizzled out after that – and now Saber Interactive has confirmed development has reached its end.

Evil Dead: The Game’s Splatter Royale mode arrived in February.

“Today we have made the decision not to pursue the development of new content for Evil Dead: The Game,” the studio wrote in a statement posted to social media. “We also confirm that we will not be releasing a Nintendo Switch version of the game.”

There’s some solace for fans, however; Saber says servers will remain up for the “foreseeable future” and pledges to address “any major issues” that arise. “On behalf of the entire team at Saber,” it concluded, “thank you for all the groovy times and your continued support.”

No explanation was given for the decision to end support for Evil Dead: The Game, but the news comes as monthly peak players counts dwindle to double digits on Steam (according to Steam Charts), and at a time when Saber Interactive’s parent company, Embracer Group, is undergoing significant restructuring in light of ongoing financial challenges.

In June, Embracer announced a “comprehensive restructuring program” involving studio closures and job cuts, which was followed by the news last month that Embracer would be shutting down Saints Row developer Volition Games “effective immediately.” More recently, it’s been confirmed Embracer is considering selling Borderlands developer Gearbox.