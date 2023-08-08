The collection and recycling of plastic bottles does not yet meet legal requirements. Last year, only 68 percent of bottles with a deposit were returned, while the legal target is 90 percent. That is evident from it annual report of Stichting Afvalfonds Verpakkingen, the organization responsible for the reuse and recycling of Dutch packaging from the business community.

The Waste Fund, which is owned by companies, keeps track of how much is recycled and reused in various categories, such as glass, cardboard and plastic. It is the first time that the foundation also includes the collection of plastic bottles in its results. Previously there was no legal target for this, as there are for glass, paper and plastic in general. However, since last year, companies must recycle 90 percent of plastic bottles spent.

The Human Environment and Transport Inspectorate (ILT) monitors these objectives. If these are not met, the inspectorate can impose measures. When the Waste Fund failed to meet the target for recycled glass for a few years in a row, the ILT made it mandatory in 2019 eight hundred extra bottle banks put down. Now the foundation does meet the standard for glass.

More collection points

It is not yet known what the consequences will be for not meeting the target for recycled bottles. The ILT will first analyze why the target was not achieved, after which follow-up steps will be taken, the inspectorate told ANP news agency. A so-called order subject to periodic penalty payments is an option. The foundation itself says it will set up more collection points, although it is not yet known how many. There are currently 28,000 collection points.

With the exception of plastic bottles, the target was achieved for all categories. The recycling percentage for wood is 60 percent, and for ferrous metal (metals with iron as the main component) it is 95 percent. Plastic (which is a separate category from plastic bottles) dangles at the bottom of the list at 46 percent – ​​still above the target of 42 percent.

The fact that the percentages for plastic are so much lower is mainly due to two reasons, says director of the Waste Fund Hester Klein Lankhorst. Plastic has been recycled in the Netherlands since 2010. Glass, paper and cardboard have been around for much longer. People are “apparently still less used to that”. In addition, plastic is ‘less often uniform’: it consists of different types of plastic, which makes recycling more difficult.

Pet containers, for example, the plastic dishes for meal salads, turn out to be less recyclable than PET bottles, because of the different labels that cannot be washed off properly. And black trays are also more difficult to recycle. They are often not recognized by the machine, which spits them out again.

Waste bins on ‘candy routes’

One of the objectives of the Waste Fund is to have completely fossil-free and circular packaging in the Netherlands by 2050, so that packaging no longer has a harmful effect on the environment. To achieve this, packaging will no longer be allowed to appear in litter. “That is a difficult one, because there is a group that is less receptive to that message,” says Klein Lankhorst. Teenagers, for example. “Everyone also knows that as an adolescent you are busy with completely different things. Litter is not that interesting then.” In order to reach that group as well, the foundation, for example, places more trash cans on ‘candy routes’: routes from schools to places where students often come to buy sweets.

The deposit on small plastic bottles, which was introduced more than two years ago, should also contribute to less plastic waste. According to the litter monitor of Rijkswaterstaat, commissioned by the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management, the number of bottles found among litter fell by 51 percent last year compared to 2020.

A deposit on cans was also introduced earlier this year. Because this only happened in April, there are no figures yet.

Together with municipalities, the Waste Fund is looking at solutions for cities where waste bins are emptied on the street by people looking for bottles and cans, such as donation rings on the outside of bins. Consumer awareness should also help. Klein Lankhorst: “If people no longer throw those cans in the waste bin, but take them to a collection point, as it should be now, it will no longer make sense for others to open trash cans.”