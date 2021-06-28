Last year biggest drop in goods to and from the Dutch ports since 2009
Last year, the arrival and departure of goods in the Dutch ports fell most sharply since the economic crisis of 2009. A total of 558 million tons of goods were shipped in and out in the seaports; that is 8.2 percent less than in 2019. This is evident from figures published on Monday of the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS). Goods traffic decreased mainly due to the corona crisis, according to Statistics Netherlands.
In particular, the supply of so-called dry bulk goods decreased last year (19.9%). For example, there was less demand for coal (a decrease of 34.7 percent) and ores (22.1 percent) due to the decreased steel production in Germany. The supply and export of liquid bulk goods also decreased; for example, fewer oil products (a decrease of 14.7 percent) and crude oil (8.4 percent) came in.
According to CBS, less oil and diesel was coming in due to the corona crisis, partly due to the fact that less travel by car and plane worldwide was due to the corona crisis. Last year, global oil consumption plummeted and production ceased. As a result, the oil price also collapsed; for a while, the leading Brent oil price was below USD 20 a barrel, its lowest point since 2001.
