Newborns are paying a heavy price for air pollution. A new study claimed that 1.16 lakh newborns died due to air pollution in the country last year. However, in the last 10 years, the number of people exposed to domestic pollution has decreased by 50 million. The main reason for this is the expansion of clean fuel.

According to the State of Global Air-2020 report released on Tuesday, two types of domestic and external pollution are responsible for these deaths. One is to have high PM 2.5 in the air outside the house and second, to use solid fuel for food in the house. The study has been conducted by the Health Effects Institute of America in which air pollution has been identified as the leading cause of newborn deaths. There are 16.70 lakh infant deaths every year in the country, a large part of which is due to air pollution deaths.

According to the report, South Asian countries including India, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Nepal have been in the top 10 in terms of highest level of PM 2.5 in 2019. All these countries witnessed an increase in outdoor PM2.5 levels between 2010 and 2019.

First Month High Risk for Babies

According to the report, the first month of newborns is the most risky of their lives, but scientific evidence from various countries, including recent studies of ICMR, indicate that exposure to air pollution during pregnancy causes the baby to lose weight. . The incidence of premature birth is also increasing. Both of these conditions are associated with infant mortality.

Clean energy use increased in rural areas

The use of solid fuel for cooking has, however, decreased somewhat. According to the report, access to clean energy has expanded dramatically due to the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana and other programs in India. Especially in rural areas its effect is being seen. Recently the National Clean Air Program has taken tough measures against the source of air pollution in various cities and many states of the country. According to the report, the number of people exposed to domestic air pollution has decreased by more than 50 million since 2010.