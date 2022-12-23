The Dutch museums saw the number of visitors decrease further last year, partly due to the lockdown measures that were in force. In 2021, the museums attracted 12.3 million visitors, more than 2 million less than a year earlier, the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) calculated. Compared to 2019, when Covid-19 first appeared in December, the number of visitors fell by no less than 64 percent.

