The museums were closed for months in most cases due to the lockdowns at the beginning and end of 2021. Even when the institutions were allowed to welcome visitors again, measures such as a maximum number of visitors per square meter were in force. In the meantime, a few museums participated in a test with rapid tests that allowed them to open earlier, but that only involved a handful of institutions, according to Statistics Netherlands.

The largest decrease was seen last year among museum visitors from abroad. While there were still 10.3 million in 2019, in 2021 there were 1.5 million foreign visitors, a decrease of more than 85 percent. The number of Dutch museum visits fell by more than 85 percent. Statistics Netherlands notes that since the outbreak of the corona pandemic, fewer elderly people and people with a disability have visited the museum.

Due to the decline in visitor numbers, the museums saw their public revenues drop sharply again. Last year this amounted to almost 99 million euros, a decrease of more than 60 percent compared to 2019. Thanks to government support, most museums ended their financial year in the black, according to Statistics Netherlands. In 2021, this amounted to more than 145 million euros in support measures and 156 million in donations and other private money also came in. In both cases this was an increase compared to a year earlier.

