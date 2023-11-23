Last year, 21 people died in our country from the effects of AIDS. An HIV diagnosis was made 393 times. These are the latest figures from the HIV Monitoring Foundation. Based on an analysis of the figures, the foundation suspects that the options for preventing HIV are less known or accessible among younger and older men who have sex with men.
