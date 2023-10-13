The Colombian Antonio Macías Montanowho was the partner of the Colombian Ivonne Rubio, was found dead in Israel after the Hamas group raided a music festival near the Gaza Strip, which the young people attended.

Macías had been reported missing on October 7. The last thing his family knew was that he was looking for a bunker with Ivonne to take refuge from the missiles and the long weapons attack that was deployed in the area.

Rubio’s murder was confirmed first. Relatives said their last goodbye this October 12 in a moving ceremony in Jerusalem, just one day before it was confirmed that Macías had lost his life.

The war has left at least 1,300 dead on the Israeli side and 1,500 dead in the Gaza Strip, according to authorities.

The last words that Antonio Macías said to his mother

She found it strange because he wasn't effusive with her.

Antonio and Ivonne had a relationship for more than three years. Both were parents of children, the product of their previous relationships. They started a family in Israel.

Rubio was a young model, while Macías worked in a beauty salon called Orel Eivgi, located at Ben Gurion Blvd 48, in the city of Herzliya, in Israel.

Before leaving for the music festival, The couple left the children with Claudia, Antonio’s mother, and said goodbye to her in a “strange” way.

“(My aunt) thought it was curious, she told me that she didn’t know if he was alive or not, that’s why she was preparing,” said Johanna Macías, Antonio’s cousin, in a conversation with Caracol News.

“He hugged her. He told her ‘mom, thank you for taking care of my children, I love you, mom’. He hugged her like never before and left. Ivonne also told him that she was like a second mother, to please take care of her children “It was a very strong hug. My aunt thought it was strange because he wasn’t effusive with her,” her cousin added.

Antonio’s mother maintained hope that he would be found alivebut upon learning of Ivonne’s murder, his expectations began to fade.

“I cannot blame God for taking my son in the worst way: he gave him to me, he took him from me. (…) I am prepared for good and bad things,” said the woman, as Alex Macías recalled, Antonio’s cousin, for EL TIEMPO.

Ivonne Rubio managed to communicate with her family before the murder

The Colombian called her father Julio when Hamas entered the grounds where the music festival was taking place in Israelduring the morning of Saturday, October 7.

Ivonne Rubio was killed in the Hamas attack on October 7. Photo: Instagram @ivonne_rubio24

“I answered. She told me: ‘Daddy, we’re at war.’ We couldn’t contact her,” he lamented.

The young woman, 26 years old, was buried in Jerusalem on October 12. His family and friends called for the violence arising from the conflict between Israel and Hamas to stop.

Rubio was buried in the Har Hamenujot cemetery, in a moving ceremony in which the mayor of Jerusalem, Moshe Lión, her co-workers and military service colleagues, and family friends, many of them Colombians, also spoke.

“They destroyed it, that’s why they don’t let me see it in its entirety,” said his father, his voice broken. “They killed my daughter, unfortunate people, they killed her,” her mother, Gloria, screamed disconsolately.

*With information from EFE