Minister Alexandre de Moraes granted provisional release to Dirce Rogério, who will have to wear an electronic ankle bracelet

The last woman who was still in prison for participating in the acts of January 8, in Brasilia, left jail this Saturday (September 2, 2023). Dirce Rogério, 55 years old, was in the Female Penitentiary of the Federal District, known as Colmeia. She had her arrest revoked on the 6th (1st.set) by decision of Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the stf (Federal Court of Justice).

Dirce is from Santa Catarina and was arrested on the day of the acts inside the Palácio do Planalto, which was destroyed after vandals. She is a defendant in the Supreme Court for the crimes of armed criminal association, violent abolition of the Democratic State of Law, coup d’état and qualified damage.

Moraes granted provisional freedom to Dona Dirce, as she is known, through the use of an electronic ankle bracelet. In the decision, given in virtual plenary, determines that she will also have to comply with a series of other restrictive measures, under penalty of having to go back to prison if she fails to comply. Here’s the list:

prohibition to leave the district of Rio do Sul/SC;

home care at night and on weekends;

use of electronic anklets;

obligation to appear before the District Court of origin, within 48 hours and weekly attendance, every Monday;

ban on leaving the country, with the obligation to deliver their passports to the District Court within 5 days;

banning the use of social networks;

ban on communicating with others investigated for the acts.

Dirce will also have his passport and any permits to carry a firearm or CAC (Collector, Sport Shooter and Hunter) cancelled.

The decision was celebrated by Bolsonarist parliamentarians, such as deputy Julia Zanatta (PL-SC) and Senator great malta (PL-ES), who went to the prison door to receive Dirce after being released. He published a video of the meeting on his X (former Twitter) account.

Zanatta said, on the same social network, that he saw in Dirce “an innocent lady, a grandmother, a wife, a woman who would never pose a risk to anyone, but also a warrior, who endured all this for so many months”.