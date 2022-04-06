This is possibly the most complicated Spanish shoot in recent months, but fortunately everything has been fixed. It is ‘Last Wills’, a thriller of overcoming and intrigue, debut feature by Joaquín Carmona Hidalgo from Murcia, starring Fernando Tejero, Óscar Casas, Carlos Santos, Nerea Camacho, Adriana Ozores and Salvador Serrano (also the film’s screenwriter). But this was not the cast that began filming the film last December. Then there were also Àlex Monner, Pepa Aniorte and Alberto San Juan. The filming had to be interrupted when it had barely been two weeks due to Covid 19. Numerous members of the team were infected and others had to quarantine. In the end, the shooting was restarted -literally-, because everything that had already been filmed was re-shot, but with new actors, since, due to previous commitments, neither Àlex Monner, Pepa Aniorte or Alberto San Juan were able to rejoin.

The film tells the story of a father (Tejero) who intends to recover the love of his son (Óscar Casas), whom he abandoned when he was one year old. The script is signed by Helio Mira and Salvador Serrano. In the words of Joaquín Carmona Hidalgo, it is «the commitment to a cinema that we have been working on for a long time. We have a very clear approach, for which I feel proud of the project, at peace and very grateful to the team we have formed». The director adds that he has just witnessed “the enormous performance of one of the best actors this country has given”, referring to Fernando Tejero after a scene in which the actor had to break inside. “Thank you for this gift, master.”

The film is shot in Cartagena, Murcia and other towns in the community such as Molina de Segura, Fuente Álamo, Calasparra or Cehegín, until this first week of April. An outstanding aspect is that a large part of the technicians, as well as the supporting and extra actors (more than 300 extras), are mostly from the Region of Murcia. The film is presented as a triple production between the Murcian production companies Biopic Films and Maskeline, a Visual Foundry, who have been working together for years in the development of cinematographic works, together with the Catalan company La Charito Films, with Diego Rodríguez and Ferrán Tomás at the helm. , a production company specialized in financing audiovisual projects through the search for investment capital. In addition, the municipalities of Molina de Segura and Fuente Álamo, as well as the Institute of Cultural Industries and the Arts of the Region of Murcia, participate as institutional collaboration. and has the participation of Spanish Television and Channel 7. The budget exceeds one million euros.