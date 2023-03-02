Over the past winter, the sun shone in St. Petersburg for 51.9 hours. This was told by the chief forecaster of the city Hydrometeorological Center Alexander Kolesov.

The specialist noted that the figure was small, but not the worst. So, in 2009, the sun came out from behind the clouds for 26.8 hours. At the same time, in 1976 it shone for 129 hours over the winter, notes 78.ru.

Kolesov called the past winter warm. The average temperature was 1.3 degrees above normal. 38 days with a thaw were also recorded.

The maximum air temperature for the winter was +5 degrees on January 19, the minimum – -17.3 degrees on January 8, writes IA FlashNord.

The amount of precipitation was 111% of the norm.

Kolesov added that among the unpleasant moments, heavy snow with wind on December 12, very heavy ice on December 21, and wind up to 25 m/s on February 10 can be noted.

Earlier, on March 1, the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia Roman Vilfand advised the residents of Moscow not to count on early spring, since the snow in the capital region will completely melt only in early April. He stressed that in March there will be a tendency to increase the length of daylight hours. On the 20th of March, its length will reach 12 hours.